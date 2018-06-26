Girlfriend of Honor Farm escapee facing state prison time

June 26, 2018

A woman who allegedly served as the getaway driver in her boyfriend’s escape from San Luis Obispo County Jail’s Honor Farm is facing a stiffer potential sentence than her boyfriend who broke free from custody. [Cal Coast Times]

Claudia Penaloza, of San Simeon, is facing prison time for allegedly aiding the escape of Timothy Powers of Paso Robles. Powers, 20, is just facing jail time for escaping the Honor Farm.

Between 9 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. on June 20, Powers removed his ankle bracelet and escaped from the Honor Farm facility on Kansas Avenue, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Powers was in jail for theft related charges.

Shortly after 9 a.m. the following morning, deputies stopped a vehicle in San Miguel suspected of being associated with Powers. Officers found Powers in the passenger seat, arrested him for escaping custody and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Deputies also arrested the driver of the vehicle, Penaloza. Deputies booked Penaloza, 24, in county jail on charges of conspiracy, aiding in an escape and possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, the SLO County District Attorney’s Office charged Powers with a felony count of escape. Prosecutors charged Penaloza with a felony count of aiding in the escape of an inmate, as well as an enhancement for committing the offense while out of jail on a promise to appear in court.

Powers faces up to three years in jail for the escape, while Penaloza faces up to five years in prison when factoring in the enhancement. It is unclear what Penaloza’s other court case is about.

Currently, both Powers and Penaloza remain in county jail. Powers’ bail is set at $2,000, while Penaloza’s bail is set at $30,000.

Loading...