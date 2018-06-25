Heather Locklear assaults a Ventura County deputy, again

For the second time this year, actress Heather Locklear was arrested at her Thousand Oaks home for battering a Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy. Following the incident Sunday night, Locklear was likewise charged with battering emergency medical personnel. [Ventura County Star]

Just after 11 p.m., deputies arrived at Locklear’s Summit View Drive home in response to a report of a disturbance. Deputies found Locklear intoxicated and arguing with friends and relatives, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputies tried to separate Locklear from the other individuals, at which point she allegedly battered a deputy. Authorities then requested an ambulance to transfer Locklear to the hospital for medical clearance.

Soon after, Locklear allegedly kicked medical personnel while they were attending to her. No one suffered injuries during either of the alleged attacks.

After receiving clearance from the hospital, Locklear was booked into the Ventura County Jail on two counts of misdemeanor battery against an officer and emergency personnel.

Locklear was released on bond Monday morning. She is due back in court on Aug. 23.

Sunday night’s incident was very similar to Locklear’s previous arrest.

In February, Locklear was arrested at her home following a report of a domestic disturbance between her and her boyfriend. Locklear allegedly threatened to shoot the deputies who responded to her home and pushed and kicked them in an attempt to remove them from the house.

Then in early March, deputies returned to her home to seize a .38-calliber Smith and Wesson that was registered to Locklear. Authorities did not find the weapon, though.

