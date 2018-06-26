Leather shoe considered clue in missing Paso Robles woman’s disappearance

June 26, 2018

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s officials say a brown leather shoe found in the Creston area may be associated with the disappearance of a 62-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a month and a half. [Cal Coast Times]

Nancy Colleen Woodrum, of rural Paso Robles, was last seen by neighbors in the 5800 block of El Pharo Drive on the afternoon of May 4. The following day, relatives reported Woodrum missing.

Detectives announced Monday that they were seeking information about a brown leather slip-on loafer-type shoe that has a decorative tassel on the top that was located in the 4000 block of La Panza Road on May 5.

Investigators wanted to determine the owner of the shoe, as well as how the footwear ended up on La Panza Road.

Shortly after the sheriff’s office announcement, authorities found the owner of the shoe, with help from the public. The person has been in contact with detectives.

Previously, the sheriff’s office said detectives were searching for a man who was a possible witness in the case. Deputies located the man, whom the sheriff’s office said was not a suspect.

Anyone who has information that may lead to the location of Woodrum is asked to contact the sheriff’s offfice detective division at (805) 781-4500. Informants can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP or using the website slotips.org.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the location of Woodrum.

Loading...