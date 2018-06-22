Lynn Compton wins supervisor seat by 60 votes, election certified

June 22, 2018

Supervisor Lynn Compton has officially won reelection in the hotly contested District 4 supervisor race, according to the final tally by the SLO County Clerk Recorder’s Office.

Compton beat Democrat Jimmy Paulding by a slim margin of 60 votes, walking away with 9,192 votes or 50.16 percent. Compton’s reelection retains a conservative balance of power on the board

Compton’s election ends a race marred by mudslinging that has attracted a record amount of campaign contributions.

On one side was Jimmy Paulding, a political newcomer who was supported by supervisors Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson and promoted by the SLO County Progressives. Paulding was seen as a third vote for Hill and Gibson and their plans to hand North County water management rights over to a small group of wealthy land owners.

Compton, a Republican, touted her accomplishments in bringing fees for parks back to District 4, while working to reduce crime and lower building fees and taxes.

The two candidates clashed on several issues. Paulding accused Compton of supporting fracking, which he claimed was ongoing in the county. He also claimed crime was up 400 percent under Comptons leadership. However, there is no fracking for oil in SLO County and crime is down in District 4, according to sheriff department statistics.

During the campaign, Compton referred to Paulding as a “kid” with only three endorsements on his campaign page. However, Paulding, 32, listed 13 organizations, 20 public officials and dozens of individuals under endorsements on his website..

District 4 includes Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Oceano.

