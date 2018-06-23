Machete wielding man attempts carjacking
Deputies arrested a Santa Maria man on Friday who allegedly attempted a carjacking while armed with a machete, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department press release. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly before noon, a man was attempting to break into a vehicle at the Point Sal Trailhead when the owners of the car approached him. While wielding a machete, the suspect demanded the victims give him their car keys.
After he heard patrol vehicle sirens approaching, the suspect fled through a creek. During a search of the area, deputies located two machetes in the creek bed.
An area resident then notified law enforcement a man had walked through a field near the creek and into his home.
While checking the outside of the home, deputies located 20-year-old Brandon Jonathan Morales-Gomez hiding in an old hot tub.
Deputies arrested Morales-Gomez on suspicion of carjacking, robbery, theft of a vehicle, burglary and brandishing a weapon and booked him into jail with his bail set at $100,000.
