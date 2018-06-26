Man severely burned in propane fire in SLO

A man suffered severe burns after a fire broke out at a San Luis Obispo homeless camp early Tuesday morning as a result of an individual trying to transfer propane from one bottle to another, according to the city fire department. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 2 a.m. the fire was reported at a homeless encampment behind the Courtyard Marriott on Calle Joaquin near Los Osos Valley Road. Responders transported the victim to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

KSBY reports the victim, a transient, suffered second and third-degree burns.

The incident began when a vapor cloud formed while one man was trying to transfer propane into a larger bottle. The propane leaked into the camp, starting a fire.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze in about 30 minutes. The blaze burned about 1,000 square feet of brush.

