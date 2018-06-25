Man’s body found down embankment near Goleta

June 25, 2018

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found north of Goleta Friday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 10 a.m., a caller reported finding a dead body in a secluded area near Calle Real. Deputies arrived and found a deceased adult male down an embankment.

The sheriff’s department has identified the body, but because of the ongoing investigation, detectives are not releasing his identity at this time.

No further details were immediately available.

