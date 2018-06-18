Manufacturing company leaving SLO for Utah

June 18, 2018

San Luis Obispo camera accessories manufacturer Really Right Stuff is relocating to Utah and taking many of its employees with it, as they “can’t afford to buy a home” in SLO. [Cal Coast Times]

Really Right Stuff has operated in San Luis Obispo since the company was founded in 1990. The company’s high-end gear, which includes camera and tripod support items, is designed, built, assembled and shipped in SLO.

This summer, Really Right Stuff is moving its headquarters and manufacturing operations from a location near the San Luis Obispo airport to Lehi, Utah. CEO Joseph Johnson stated in a news release earlier this year that rising costs in California are driving his company out of the state.

“Continually rising costs in California make it tough for a small business to compete in the global economy,” Johnson said. “We love beautiful San Luis Obispo, but our employees can’t afford to buy a home. The business-friendly environment and low cost of living in Lehi, Utah made it a clear choice for us to best serve our customers and employees long-term. I’m happy to see most of our employees coming with us, keeping our RRS family largely intact.”

The city of Lehi, which is located 35 minutes south of Salt Lake City along the Wasatch Front of the Rocky Mountains, is the fifth fastest growing city in the country and the center of the high-tech “Silicon Slopes,” the Really Right Stuff press release states. The location is also within a five-hour drive from six national parks, including Yellowstone and Zion, and close to natural settings for photography and outdoor activities.

Additionally, Really Right Stuff will move into a 2.5 times larger building. That will help enable continued growth and allow the business to better serve its customers, according to the company.

Really Right Stuff remained in SLO over the course of the company’s lone ownership change. From its San Luis Obispo location, Really Right Stuff has shipped its products to more than 120 countries.

The company’s product line has grown from a handful of custom camera body plates to an extensive line of support products, including tripods, custom plates, clamps, flash brackets and studio gear.

Really Right Stuff is currently holding a “Big Move Sale,” which ends Wednesday night. Select gear is 30 percent off on reallyrightstuff.com with the promo code BIGMOVESALE30.

