Marti murder suspect extradited to SLO County

June 1, 2018

The man accused of killing San Luis Obispo woman Kristen Marti is currently in SLO County Jail after having been extradited from Minnesota.

Robert Koehler, the owner of a mobile mechanic service that operated in northern Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo counties, fled the Central Coast on May 2, according to police. Authorities located Koehler, 36, a couple weeks later just outside Minneapolis.

Marti, 26, was reported missing on Jan. 18, after last being seen in the 1800 block of Perfumo Canyon in SLO. The San Luis Obispo woman had been missing for nearly three months when officers found a body in a creek near Perfumo Canyon during a large search of the area.

Detectives believe Koehler was the last person to have been with Marti while she was alive. Yet, the motive for the alleged murder is unclear, and SLO Police Chief Deanna Cantrell said Koehler and Marti had no relationship prior to the killing.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office has already filed a single charge of murder against Koehler, as well as multiple enhancements. The enhancements include an allegation of premeditated murder; the use of a deadly weapon — a knife; and having a prior violent criminal conviction. Koehler committed a carjacking in Shasta County in 2005, according to the DA’s office.

Police booked Koehler into the SLO County Jail on one count of murder. He is being held without bail.

Loading...