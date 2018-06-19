Paso Robles police officer accused of on-duty rape

June 19, 2018

A Paso Robles police sergeant is on paid administrative leave as the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department investigates allegations of rape. The officer allegedly assaulted several women while on the job.

After one Paso Robles woman called 911 to report she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Sgt. Christopher McGuire was one of the officers routed to the woman’s house to give assistance. While the other officers left following the arrest of the victim’s boyfriend, McGuire stayed behind.

McGuire is accused of pulling the victim on his lap before taking her into her garage and allegedly raping her.

Interim Chief Ty Lewis confirmed Sgt. Christopher McGuire has been on paid administrative leave since May 9. Lewis said that because of the Police Officers’ Bill of Rights, he is not permitted to provide details of the allegations.

“After we became aware of serious allegations we reached out to the sheriff’s department and the DA’s office,” Lewis said. “While Chris has been on paid leave, we are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.”

In late 2012, Paso Robles announced it had hired McGuire. McGuire started his career in 2003 with the Farmersville Police Department and had worked for the Porterville Police Department since 2007.

In 2009, McGuire shot and killed a man outside of a gym in Tulare. McGuire said the man had been tampering with cars in the parking lot, he mistook a cologne bottle for a gun and shot the man as he fled. The family of the victim did not agree with McGuire’s narrative.

For more than a year, residents of Paso Robles have accused McGuire of abuse of power, sexual misconduct and homophobia. Cal Coast Times will be providing information on several allegations in follow-up articles.

If you have information regarding McGuire, please call Karen Velie at 805-234-1703. Your identity can be confidential.

