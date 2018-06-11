Police nab teens for vandalizing cars in Orcutt

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies have caught three teens who are accused of shooting out car windows in Santa Maria and Orcutt with a BB gun. [Cal Coast Times]

Sheriff’s officials say a rash of car vandalism incidents occurred in the two northern Santa Barbara County jurisdictions, with a total of more than 24 vehicles being vandalized. Several vehicle windows were shot out by what appeared to be a BB gun on May 31 and June 7, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle traveling in Orcutt that matched the description of a car suspected of involvement in the vandalism case. The deputy stopped a 2003 Toyota Corolla with a spoiler in the area of Mira Flores Drive and Via De Luna, close to where the vehicle windows were shot out.

Deputies contacted three males who were inside the car and searched the vehicle. They found a BB pistol inside the car.

Authorities apparently have yet to arrest the teens, though sheriff’s officials plan to charge them with vandalism. The three teens are ages 19, 18 and 16, and they are all from the Orcutt area.

In addition to the pending vandalism charges, the driver of the car, an adult, received citations for expired registration and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Deputies cited the 16-year-old for a curfew violation.

An investigation into the vandalism case is ongoing. Sheriff’s official are currently withholding additional details about the case, including the identities of the suspects.

Once the investigation is complete, sheriff’s officials will forward the case to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office with a recommendation to file vandalism charges.

