Prowler caught on video looking in window of SLO apartment

June 19, 2018

A doorbell camera system recently captured a man peering inside the window of an apartment in San Luis Obispo, and police are now searching for the suspect. [Cal Coast Times]

Surveillance footage shows the man walking with an apparent limp around the courtyard of an apartment complex either late at night or in the early morning. He tries multiple times to peer inside a single apartment window, then walks away.

San Luis Obispo police say authorities obtained the surveillance footage after a female resident reviewed an alert from her Ring doorbell camera. Ring is a phone app that links to a doorbell camera.

KSBY reports the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Foothill Boulevard near Cal Poly.

