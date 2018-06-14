Search continues for witnesses in missing Paso Robles woman case

June 14, 2018

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a man who may have witnessed the disappearance of a 62-year-old Paso Robles woman who has been missing for more than a month. Though foul play has not been ruled out in the case, sheriff’s officials say the wanted man is not a suspect. [Cal Coast Times]

Nancy Colleen Woodrum, of rural Paso Robles, was last seen by neighbors in the 5800 block of El Pharo Drive on the afternoon of May 4. The following day, relatives reported Woodrum missing.

Detectives are now searching for a witness who is described as a white man in his mid to late 50s. The possible witness was seen on May 6 in the El Pharo Drive area riding an orange Harley-Davidson sportster, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the potential witness or any information that may lead to the location of Woodrum is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500. Informants can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP or using the website slotips.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the location of Woodrum.

