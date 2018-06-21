See what climbs out of this car window in California, video

June 21, 2018

Might this serve as a warning not to leave food in the car?

Recently, a bear managed to get inside a Subaru Outback in Carnelian Bay near Lake Tahoe. The bear destroyed the interior of the SUV so badly that the doors could not be unlocked, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]

A deputy who was called to the scene decided the safest way to get the bear out of the vehicle was to break a car window. After the deputy smashed the window, the bear climbed out and ran off into the forest.

Loading...