SLO child molester claims to be the Antichrist

June 30, 2018

Convicted child molester Jonathan Oscar Davis, who is back in court for allegedly touching young girls, told a San Luis Obispo judge on Friday that his actual name is “the Antichrist.” [Cal Coast Times]

During an arraignment hearing, Judge Matthew Guerrero asked Davis if his true and correct name is Jonathan Oscar Davis. “My name is the Antichrist,” Davis responded.

Guerrero then asked the defendant whether he had ever been known as Jonathan Oscar Davis.

“There is no such person,” Davis said. “There is only the Antichrist, the son of Satan.”

When Guerrero asked Davis whether he had reviewed his rights and understood them, the defendant questioned the meaning of rights and shook his head.

Davis’s attorney declared doubt as to his client’s competency to stand trial. Guerrero ordered Davis to undergo a medical evaluation.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office stated in a press release that Davis’s competency will be addressed on July 19 in the courtroom of Judge Jacquelyn Duffy.

Davis, 43, is charged with multiple felony counts of annoying or molesting a child under 18 after having been convicted of a prior sex crime.

On Monday, Davis allegedly rubbed the hair of a 10-year-old girl inside Sephora in downtown SLO. San Luis Obispo police arrested Davis that day and have since received four more reports stating the man touched other young girls.

In one incident that occurred last Saturday, Davis approached a girl who was paying for gasoline inside the Chevron station at 3180 Broad Street. Davis allegedly rubbed his fingers through the girl’s hair and left the store.

Chevron employees reported the incident to police, who then sought the owner of a car in which the girl reportedly departed the gas station. Police Chief Deanna Cantrell stated Friday that investigators made contact with owner of the vehicle.

Davis was previously convicted of child molestation in two prior cases in 2006, according to the DA’s Office. Additionally, in 2001, he was convicted of first-degree burglary, which is considered a violent felony.

As of Saturday morning, Davis is in the SLO County Jail with his bail set at $100,000.

