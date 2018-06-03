SLO County Jail inmate sent to hospital in critical condition

June 3, 2018

First responders transported an inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail to the hospital in critical condition on May 22, according to a press release. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 6 p.m., cellmates informed correctional deputies that Bruce McKnight, 65, was having a medical emergency. Deputies discovered McKnight was not breathing and had no pulse and started CPR.

After McKnight’s cellmates told deputies he may have taken drugs, jail staff provided McKnight Narcan — a medication to treat an overdose.

It took deputies seven minutes to regain a pulse on McKnight. He was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, a judge released McKnight from the sheriff’s department’s custody under compassionate release conditions, according to the press release. McKnight remains in the hospital.

