SLO police searching for credit card thief

June 10, 2018

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a credit card thief who was caught on surveillance film at Target after allegedly using the stolen credit cards. [Cal Coast Times]

After a victim reported to police that credit cards were stolen from their vehicle, a man used the cards while going on a shopping spree at the Target on Los Osos Valley Road. Investigators then obtained surveillance footage of the suspect leaving Target, police said.

Yesterday 2 credit cards were stolen from a vehicle in San Luis Obispo and this person then used them at Target. If you recognize the suspect,please contact Officer Orozco (805)781-8035 -KP pic.twitter.com/lcQ89uOEXw — Deanna Cantrell (@slopdchief) June 9, 2018

The police department did not release descriptions of the suspects. It appears from a surveillance image police are circulating that the subject is a male with dark hair.

Officials are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the police department.

