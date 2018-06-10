Front Page  »  

SLO police searching for credit card thief

June 10, 2018

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a credit card thief who was caught on surveillance film at Target after allegedly using the stolen credit cards. [Cal Coast Times]

After a victim reported to police that credit cards were stolen from their vehicle, a man used the cards while going on a shopping spree at the Target on Los Osos Valley Road. Investigators then obtained surveillance footage of the suspect leaving Target, police said.

The police department did not release descriptions of the suspects. It appears from a surveillance image police are circulating that the subject is a male with dark hair.

Officials are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the police department.







One Comment

  1. Answer4U says:
    06/10/2018 at 4:35 pm

    Look at the goofy smile on that ugly face! Hope the dumbass gets caught, prosecuted and then eventually shipped out of the country if he’s an illegal alien.

    (1) 1 Total Votes - 1 up - 0 down

