So where is Arroyo Grande on medical marijuana?
June 18, 2018
Opinion by Mayor Jim Hill
Medical marijuana – cannabis – has been legal under California law since Proposition 215 was passed by voters in 1996. Well over a year ago, facing a mandated state deadline and anticipating new state regulations which would preempt local control, the Arroyo Grande City Council passed an ordinance authorizing deliveries only of medical cannabis within the city.
Due to the rigorous protocol the city established to protect residents and regulate delivery services, only one company, Elite Care, has qualified and received a city permit since the ordinance was enacted.
When the promised state regulations were finally published, they included new terms such as “retail medicinal non-storefront” which could be confused to mean “delivery only” but in fact meant a mandatory warehouse or “premises” from which deliveries would originate.
Although the original intent of council was that deliveries would originate outside the city, early last December, city staff informed the state bureau that Elite Care’s “retail medicinal non-storefront” business in the city was consistent with the city-issued permit and the state bureau subsequently issued Elite Care a temporary state license. Elite Care proceeded to lease a potential “premises” location in the city.
Later that month, city staff told the state bureau that medicinal retail non-storefront was not authorized by the city permit. Last month, staff sent the state a letter recommending Elite Care’s state license be revoked.
Early this month, on the city recommendation, the state revoked the license. Since Elite Care has applied for but not yet received a “premises” permit elsewhere, this meant that Elite Care could not legally deliver within the city.
At last Tuesday’s meeting, the council considered three choices: 1) do nothing, which would have the effect of prohibiting all local delivery since no entity other than Elite Care had qualified for the required city permit and Elite Care does not currently have a required “premises” from which to deliver. This option also appears to violate a new state requirement which prohibits local regulation of deliveries originating elsewhere; 2) repeal the existing ordinance and fall back on the state regulation, which would have the effect of prohibiting all deliveries until the lengthy city ordinance repeal process was complete, then allowing any state licensee having a premises elsewhere to deliver into the city without city oversight; or 3) authorize one or more “retail non-storefront” locations within the city, which would allow Elite Care and any other city permit holder to conduct deliveries only from within the city. This option would have the added benefit of directing resulting sales taxes to the city, instead of to the outside “premises” locations.
The staff report characterized the evolving state regulations dealing with medicinal and more recently approved “recreational” cannabis and their associated communications as “chaotic” and “uncoordinated” which begs the question why the city should abandon its established process to state control. All public testimony was in favor of medicinal deliveries and strongly supported Elite Care. All but one comment supported a local “premises” for Elite Care.
Council discussion raised the specter of break-ins if there was a local premises and concern about additional work for city staff to modify the ordinance. Ultimately, the council voted 3-2 to repeal the existing city ordinance.
Ironically, since Elite Care does not yet have a “premises”, they alone would be prohibited from delivering medical products locally, even though they are the only entity to have qualified for and been granted a city delivery permit. I supported allowing a local “premises” for Elite Care (and up to two other services qualified under the city ordinance protocol), and thus voted against the measure. I also note repealing the ordinance still requires more staff work and voids the large volume of work already performed.
My concerns remain that for some time there will be no legal deliveries within the city, denying our patients access to safe, tested, legal medicines.
Meanwhile, black market operators continue unfettered and probably couldn’t be distinguished from legal deliveries originating elsewhere absent the city ordinance.
I believe that if we want to allow deliveries to patients here, we need to support the required aspects including authorizing the required “premises.” I believe that break-ins at “premises” are very unlikely due to the extreme security measures required and the fact that the products, many of which are alternatives to highly addictive opiates, are not suitable for “recreational” use.
Meanwhile, Arroyo Grande shares in the appalling national crisis of opiate abuse and we’ve had several break-ins at our local pharmacies that stock opiate substances where no such security is required. Revenue from safe, city-authorized cannabis delivery services could fund additional police efforts to stop black market operators and fight abuse of opiates.
It seems to me the council vote was not just a losing battle, it shows we’re fighting the wrong war.
I watched the meeting where this all went down and found some of the arguments made by council members to be so hypocritical. As an example, both Barbara Harmon and Kristen Barneich whined that sending the ordinance back to staff would be expensive. They both mentioned the city’s $900,000 budget deficit and layoffs of as many as eleven staff members as reasons why they didn’t want staff to spend any more time on this issue. Both of these women are huge supporters of Five Cities Fire Authority and don’t appear to see the direct correlation to layoffs in police, recreation and administration staff to the increase to fire. Additionally, both these women are huge drains on the city budget themselves. All council members are entitled to salary (also known as stipend), benefits and retirement.
Here’s how that breaks down as of close of 2017:
Kristen Barneich: $4,860 salary + 18,676.27 for health benefits + $144.48 for retirement benefits
Barbara Harmon: $4,860 salary + $7,908.16 for health benefits + $144.48 for retirement benefits
Tim Brown: $4,860 salary + $1,415.04 for health benefits + $144.48 for retirement benefits
Caren Ray: $4,860 salary + $1,415.04 for health benefits + $144.48 for retirement benefits
Jim Hill: $4,860 salary + $1,090.20 for health benefits + $144.48 for retirement benefits
Currently, Arroyo Grande appears to have the lowest stipends for their council members in the county. But, not all cities offer benefits or retirement.
The hypocrisy here is the council member whose husband is firefighter with excellent benefits and pay in a city to the south takes benefits from Arroyo Grande so he can take cash payouts instead of the benefits offered by his public employer. Juxtaposed to the Mayor who has a job in the private sector and foots his own medical and retirement – he doesn’t even charge the city for working meals like Tony did for $40.00 steak dinners.
The city should spend some time on the cannabis issues sooner as opposed to later. They need to get their hands on some tax revenues so they can afford to keep paying Barneich and Harmon.