Suspect drags teen from car before fleeing officers

June 17, 2018

Ventura police arrested an 18-year-old man Saturday morning on multiple felony charges after the suspect allegedly drug a 16-year-old girl from a car. [Cal Coast Teens]

Shortly after 6 a.m., Tyequez Baker got in an argument with two 16-year-old girls. Baker than pulled a gun on the teens and ordered them to get out of the car they were in.

After getting out of the car, one of the teens attempted to grab her phone through an opened window. But Baker rolled up the car window trapping the girl’s arm inside.

Baker than drove through a parking lot and an intersection dragging the teen from the vehicle. The teen was able to free herself.

Baker than headed northbound on Highway 101, according to police. While leading officers on an 18-mile chase, Baker threw several items from the car including a loaded handgun.

Baker pulled over just north of La Conchita. Officers arrested Baker on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony child endangerment, felony evading an officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and other offenses. Baker remains in jail with his bail set at $80,000.

