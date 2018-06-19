Suspect snatches customer’s wallet at downtown SLO restaurant

June 19, 2018

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man who stole a customer’s wallet at a downtown SLO restaurant Monday afternoon. [Cal Coast Times]

Police have released surveillance footage which appears to show the wallet was left on a table where no one was seated. The suspect walks up to the table, grabs an item off of it, sticks it behind his back and in one of his pockets and then walks off.

A still image of the suspect appears to show the man was wearing a necklace with a cross. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact officer Benson through dispatch at (805) 781-7312.

