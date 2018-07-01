Talk show host Dave Congalton struck by car, seriously injured
June 30, 2018
KVEC radio talk show host Dave Congalton was walking to the “Families Belong Together March” in San Luis Obispo when a vehicle crashed into him Saturday morning, leaving him with serious injuries. [Cal Coast Times]
For almost three decades, Congalton has hosted “Hometown Radio with Dave Congalton” on 920 AM.
Responders transported Congalton to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries. Congalton suffered leg and head injuries.
“I was seriously injured when I was hit by a car this morning in San Luis Obispo, walking to the women’s march,” Congalton posted on Facebook. “I’ll be in Sierra Vista Hospital for the next couple days with surgery scheduled for tomorrow. My left leg is all messed up and it’s going to take a couple months of rehab before I can walk again.”
No further information about the accident was immediately available.
