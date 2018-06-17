Truck crashes into Rosa’s in Pismo Beach

June 17, 2018

A truck crashed into Rosa’s Italian Restaurant in Pismo Beach Saturday night. While the restaurant was damaged, no one inside was injured. [Cal Coast Times]

Following a traffic collision between a sedan and the truck, the truck crashed into the side of the restaurant.

“I guess someone didn’t get the memo that we don’t do valet parking,” restaurant management posted on Facebook. “In all seriousness, everyone made it out alright! Crazy night though. We’re still going to be up-and-running for Father’s Day, so come on in!”

