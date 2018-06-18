Two new luxury hotels coming soon to downtown SLO

June 18, 2018

Two luxury hotels are expected to open in downtown San Luis Obispo by early 2019. [Cal Coast Times]

As part of the Chinatown development on the northern edge of downtown SLO, Hotel San Luis Obispo is under construction and scheduled to open this coming winter. Hotel San Luis Obispo, or the SLO Hotel, as it is also called, is located at 995 Morro Street.

Upon completion, the hotel will feature 78 rooms and suites with views of surrounding mountains and hotel gardens. Hotel San Luis Obispo will also include two on-site restaurants, a spa, garden courtyard, gym and event and meeting facilities for up to 350 guests.

In the downtown core area, construction is underway on Hotel Serra, which is expected to open in early 2019. Located at 1125 Garden Street, Hotel Serra will consist of 65 luxury rooms and suites with views of downtown SLO, surrounding mountains and the hotel’s edible gardens.

Hotel Serra will also have a Brasserie restaurant, spa, gym, rooftop pool and bar and private party and meeting facilities for up to 60 guests.

Both of the new hotels come amid a wave of development and large projects all around the city of SLO. Critics are accusing city officials of approving numerous developments in order to raise tax revenue at a time in which SLO is trying to overcome budget shortfalls.

In particular, the two hotel projects are drawing criticism from some residents who are upset over views that will now be obstructed, as well as increasing development in the downtown.

