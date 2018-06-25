Two water rescues on Sunday in Pismo Beach
June 25, 2018
Emergency personnel made two water rescues in one day in the Pismo Beach area on Sunday. [Cal Coast Times]
First, rescuers came to the aid of kayakers who were having problems in the water near Ventana Grill in Pismo Beach. Shortly afterwards, responders rescued a boat near Dinosaur Caves in the Shell Beach area, according to Cal Fire.
Rescuers brought the boat back to shore. No one suffered injuries in either of the incidents.
