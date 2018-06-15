Water bottle thief assaulted Atascadero officers

June 15, 2018

An Atascadero man sporting a tattooed body allegedly fought with police officers Thursday afternoon after robbing a gas station of a water bottle. [Cal Coast Times]

Joseph Sage Bramon, 35, entered the Hitching Post Shell gas station on Morro Road, stole a water bottle and threatened the clerk saying he had a gun, according to the Atascadero Police Department. Bramon then fled the store, but officers arrived at the scene and located him.

Bramon ran from police and a brief foot pursuit ensured.

While police were giving chase, Bramon stopped, turned and physically assaulted the officers. The officers Tased Bramon and eventually took him into custody. Bramon suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Officers booked Bramon into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on robbery, battery on a peace officer, resisting an officer and violation of probation charges.

The Atascadero man is also charged with two counts of having an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a felony charge.

Bramon remains in custody with his bail set at $110,000.

