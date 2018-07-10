Front Page  »  

2,800 people lose power in SLO outage caused by downed tree

July 10, 2018

pg&e

More than 2,800 customers have lost power in an outage in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning, according to PG&E. [Cal Coast Times]

The outage started shortly before 6 a.m. The outage was caused by a tree that hit power lines on Loomis Street, San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell stated in a tweet.

Homes along Grand Avenue from Monterey Street to Cal Poly lost power, Cantrell said. The police chief is warning drivers to be careful at intersections, as they become a four-way stop when the lights go out.

Fire officials are working on the tree, and power is expected to be restored later Tuesday morning.







Loading...
Related:


Leave a Comment




Comment Guidelines
﻿