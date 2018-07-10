2,800 people lose power in SLO outage caused by downed tree

July 10, 2018

More than 2,800 customers have lost power in an outage in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning, according to PG&E. [Cal Coast Times]

The outage started shortly before 6 a.m. The outage was caused by a tree that hit power lines on Loomis Street, San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell stated in a tweet.

Homes along Grand Avenue from Monterey Street to Cal Poly lost power, Cantrell said. The police chief is warning drivers to be careful at intersections, as they become a four-way stop when the lights go out.

Fire officials are working on the tree, and power is expected to be restored later Tuesday morning.

