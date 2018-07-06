Front Page  »  

6 Central Coast students qualify for national rodeo championships

July 11, 2018

Six high school students from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties qualified to participate in the National High School Finals Rodeo to be held in Gillette, Wyoming in mid-July. [Cal Coast Times]

More than two dozen high school students from the area participated in the California High School Rodeo Association finals earlier this month. The top five point earners in each event qualified to compete in Wyoming.

District 7 members who qualified for positions on the California team heading to Nationals:

  • Regan Fowler – girls cutting
  • Chance Leatherman – reined cow horse
  • Ashley Lewis – pole bending
  • Fallon Ruffoni – pole bending (state champion)
  • Ethan Usher – light rifle and trap
  • Maggie Usher – goat tying (state champion)

Fallon Ruffoni of Arroyo Grande is the 2018 Challenge of Champions and California pole bending champion. She will be competing at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Fallon Ruffoni competing in the pole bending during a high school rodeo in Santa Maria. Photo credit: Suzanne Usher

 

Ashley Lewis of Templeton and her horse Duke placed third at the State Finals Rodeo in June earning a qualification for the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ashley Lewis pole bending during the King City Invitational multi-district rodeo this past February. Photo credit: Suzanne Usher

 

Maggie Usher of Santa Ynez is the 2018 Challenge of Champions and California goat tying champion. She will go on to compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Maggie Usher competing in goat tying at the King City Invitational multi-district rodeo. Photo credit: Suzanne Usher

 

Regan Fowler of Santa Maria placed third during the State Finals and will compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Regan Fowler competing on her horse Wendy during a cutting event for the California High School Rodeo Association. Photo credit: Suzanne Usher

 

Ethan Usher of Santa Ynez is the 2018 State Champion and will compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in light rifle and trap.

Ethan Usher competing at the California State Finals Rodeo in light rifle, a three-position shooting competition. Photo credit: Roxanne Usher

 

Chance Leatherman is the 2018 State Champion for California High School Rodeo Association. He will be competing at the National High School Finals in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Chance Leatherman riding his horse Kodi at a reined cow horse event for California High School Rodeo Association. Photo credit: Suzanne Usher







2 Comments

  1. Mitch C says:
    07/11/2018 at 7:41 pm

    Best thing I’ve read in a long time. Congratulations. Do us proud in Gillette.

  2. info says:
    07/11/2018 at 4:24 pm

    Congratulations to these young men/women and their families! Show those Canadians, Australians, and Americans what you can do!

