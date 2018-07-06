6 Central Coast students qualify for national rodeo championships

July 11, 2018

Six high school students from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties qualified to participate in the National High School Finals Rodeo to be held in Gillette, Wyoming in mid-July. [Cal Coast Times]

More than two dozen high school students from the area participated in the California High School Rodeo Association finals earlier this month. The top five point earners in each event qualified to compete in Wyoming.

District 7 members who qualified for positions on the California team heading to Nationals:

Regan Fowler – girls cutting

Chance Leatherman – reined cow horse

Ashley Lewis – pole bending

Fallon Ruffoni – pole bending (state champion)

Ethan Usher – light rifle and trap

Maggie Usher – goat tying (state champion)

Fallon Ruffoni of Arroyo Grande is the 2018 Challenge of Champions and California pole bending champion. She will be competing at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ashley Lewis of Templeton and her horse Duke placed third at the State Finals Rodeo in June earning a qualification for the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Maggie Usher of Santa Ynez is the 2018 Challenge of Champions and California goat tying champion. She will go on to compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Regan Fowler of Santa Maria placed third during the State Finals and will compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ethan Usher of Santa Ynez is the 2018 State Champion and will compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in light rifle and trap.

Chance Leatherman is the 2018 State Champion for California High School Rodeo Association. He will be competing at the National High School Finals in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

