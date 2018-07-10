Can local dogs break a Guinness World Record?

July 10, 2018

Members of he San Luis Obispo County Golden Retrievers will attempt to break the ‘largest dog photo shoot’ following their annual Goldens in the Park event on July 14. In April, a group of film makers set the record at 108 dogs in a photo taken in Los Angeles, according to Guinness World Records. [Cal Coast Times]

Each year, SLO County Golden Retrievers holds an event to celebrate Goldens and all other dogs to raise money for the nonprofit group and a featured nonprofit. This year, the group has selected Hospice of SLO County Pet Peace of Mind Program.

The event features games, raffles, vendor and information booths, food, and entertaining contests, all in the name of dogs.

The event is free, and open to all humans and canines. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 14, at Laguna Lake Park at 498 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo.

At about 2:30 p.m., dogs and their owners are asked to gather at the south side of the park for a group photo shoot. While they only need 109 dogs to break the Guinness World Record, their goal is 200 dogs.

“Calling all dogs,” said Vivian Krug, a member of SLO County Golden Retrievers organization. “All you dog parents, come on out July 14th for Goldens in the Park. Be part of a Guinness World Record attempt ‘World’s Largest Dog Photo Shoot’!! We can do it! Please share with all dog lovers! All dogs may participate, pure bred, mixed, mutts, large and small.”

For more information go to the SLO County Golden Retrievers website or Facebook page.

