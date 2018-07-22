Central Coast campground evacuated because of armed man

July 22, 2018

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies partially evacuated the Jalama Beach campground after a suicidal man in a motorhome threatened to shoot himself Saturday night. [Cal Coast Times]

At approximately 7:00 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a suicidal man. The subject, a 63-year old male from Arizona, was in possession of a loaded handgun and threatened to shoot himself.

While deputies asked the man to exit the motorhome, he repeatedly opened the door and at one time had a handgun pointed to his head.

After more than an hour, deputies were able to calm the man down and safely assist paramedics in transporting him to a local hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation.

