Former Central Coast insurance agent pleads guilty to embezzlement

July 8, 2018

A former Santa Maria insurance agent was sentenced to three years of formal probation, time served, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to one felony count of insurance fraud for embezzling from his employer. [Cal Coast Times]

The court ordered Zachary Dale Jackson, 31, to pay $4,388 to his former employer.

After receiving a complaint from the insurance company, California Department of Insurance investigators found that while working as an agent for the company, Jackson falsified insurance documents related to his own personal insurance claim. He also embezzled funds from the insurance company by writing multiple checks, totaling $4,388, to himself from the company’s account.

“I have zero tolerance for agents who violate the principles of their license and rip off insurers or consumers for their own financial gain,” said Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones. “Dishonest agents reflect poorly on the more than 350,000 licensed agents and brokers, most of whom do their best to be honest and professional in their business practices in California.”

The department’s investigation led to Jackson’s arrest in Nov. 2017. Officials revoked Jackson’s agent license and he is barred from working in the insurance industry.

Loading...