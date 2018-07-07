Holiday Fire in Goleta, video and photo gallery

July 7, 2018

A wildfire burning in the foothills above Goleta has consumed 50 to 80 acres and destroyed 20 structures.Santa Barbara County Fire produced the following videos and photos. [Cal Coast Times]

VegFire-#HolidayIncident FF’s from the Los Angeles City FD work to extinguish any hot spots at a home off Fairview Avenue in Goleta. pic.twitter.com/RsGWEXXX59

— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 7, 2018

VegFire-#HolidayIncident a firefighter can only watch as a structure burns in the 1300 block of Fairview Ave Goleta -Multiple structures threatened w mandatory evacuations underway. CT 8:46 pic.twitter.com/ZPr0wVYcFf — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 7, 2018

VegFire-#HolidayIncident a home burns in the 1400 block of Fairview Avenue Goleta -2nd Alarm- Multiple structures threatened w mandatory evacuations underway. CT 8:46 pic.twitter.com/YhZWXXaLB9 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 7, 2018

VegFire-#HolidayIncident A firefighter can only watch as a structure burns in the 1300 block of Fairview Road. Multiple structures threatened w mandatory evacuation underway. CT 8:46 pic.twitter.com/wV4zhpej6a — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 7, 2018

VegFire-#HolidayIncident a structure burns in the 1300 block of Fairview Avenue Goleta. Multiple structures threatened w mandatory evacuations underway. CT 8:46 pic.twitter.com/ALtoTW7ef5 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 7, 2018

VegFire-#HolidayIncident a fast moving wind driven fire burns a structure on Fairview Avenue Goleta. Multiple structures threatened w mandatory evacuations underway. CT 8:46 pic.twitter.com/3ugfJiOW7n — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 7, 2018

VegFire-#HolidayIncident a fast moving wind driven fire burns a structure on Fairview Avenue Goleta. Multiple structures threatened w mandatory evacuations underway. CT 8:46 pic.twitter.com/VtljO2iCeJ — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 7, 2018

VegFire-#HolidayIncident FF’s battle a fast moving wind driven fire on La Goleta near Fairview Avenue Goleta. Multiple structures threatened w mandatory evacuations underway. CT 8:46 pic.twitter.com/Tc0M8gxz5T — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 7, 2018

VegFire-#HolidayIncident A Santa Barbara CO FD FF puts water on flames at a home off Fairview Avenue in Goleta. pic.twitter.com/W56ZUyxG2d — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 7, 2018

