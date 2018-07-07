Front Page  »  

Holiday Fire in Goleta, video and photo gallery

July 7, 2018

A wildfire burning in the foothills above Goleta has consumed 50 to 80 acres and destroyed 20 structures.Santa Barbara County Fire produced the following videos and photos. [Cal Coast Times]

The fast moving fire burns a structure on Fairview Avenue in Goleta.

 

 

 

 

VegFire-#HolidayIncident FF’s from the Los Angeles City FD work to extinguish any hot spots at a home off Fairview Avenue in Goleta. pic.twitter.com/RsGWEXXX59

— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 7, 2018

A structure destroyed by the fire on Fairview Avenue in Goleta.

 

A helicopter works in concert with firefighters on the ground.

 

Holiday Fire perimeter map

A firefighter puts water on flames at a home on Fairfield Avenue in Goleta.







