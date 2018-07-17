It’s time for the SLO City Council to consider impacts

July 17, 2018

Opinion by David Brodie and Allan Cooper

Even though there have been zoning studies concerning building height limits in downtown San Luis Obispo, there seems to have been little reference to known negatives related to building heights above two or three floors. However with specific reference to SLO, where the image and quality of life in the city could be negatively impacted by increased building heights, there should be in-depth investigations into all the impacts.

To start with, limiting the amount of sky seen from city streets negatively impacts the livability and beauty of our city. Tall buildings are typically poor neighbors to low-rise buildings particularly when they diminish the significance of civic or historic buildings.

Tall buildings lead to a rapid and unsustainable increase in the market price of real property. Tall buildings downtown lengthen the construction timeline which usurps sidewalks and on-street parking and thereby hampers the economic viability of existing retail businesses.

And none of this even starts to address the major issue of climate change which should also inform the decisions we make. For example, tall buildings result in the wholesale removal of mature, carbon-sequestering street trees. Tall buildings are inherently energy inefficient because proportionately more of their surface area is exposed to the sun and wind. Tall buildings use almost twice as much energy per square foot as low-rise structures.

Please give the issue of building heights the full consideration it requires.

