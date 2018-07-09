Monterey kayaker enjoys great white shark encounter, video

A man kayaking in Monterey last week was screaming with joy, not fear, when he was approached by a great white shark, not once, but twice. [Cal Coast Times]

On July 2, Eddy Willis was fishing for halibut when he spotted a great white shark swimming by his kayak. Willis filmed the encounter.

The shark passed Willis’s kayak a couple of times before swimming away. There was no collision, and no one was hurt in the incident.

”My first great white shark. Hell yeah!” Willis screamed in the video.

