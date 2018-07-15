Morro Bay couple rescues missing Oregon woman
July 15, 2018
A Morro Bay couple hiking near Big Sur discovered a Portland woman who has been missing for a week, officials said. [Cal Coast Times]
Angela Hernandez, 23, was heading to Southern California to visit family when she accidentally drove over a cliff on July 6. With an injured shoulder, Hernandez was able to get water from a creek.
Chelsea and Chad Moore of Morro Bay first spotted Hernandez’ white Jeep. A short time afterwards, they found Hernandez and contacted authorities.
Responders transported Hernandez to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton. She is expected to recover from her injuries.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. (moderator@calcoastnews.com Comment Guidelines )