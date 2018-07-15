Morro Bay couple rescues missing Oregon woman

July 15, 2018

A Morro Bay couple hiking near Big Sur discovered a Portland woman who has been missing for a week, officials said. [Cal Coast Times]

Angela Hernandez, 23, was heading to Southern California to visit family when she accidentally drove over a cliff on July 6. With an injured shoulder, Hernandez was able to get water from a creek.

Chelsea and Chad Moore of Morro Bay first spotted Hernandez’ white Jeep. A short time afterwards, they found Hernandez and contacted authorities.

Responders transported Hernandez to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

