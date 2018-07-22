Morro Bay extends protest for water and sewer rate increases

July 22, 2018

Morro Bay city officials announced Saturday that water and sewer customers now have until Sept. 11 to protest a $41 rate increase because the city did not send some customers ballots in the mail as required under Proposition 218. [Cal Coast Times]

Proposition 218 requires cities to mail a public notice to every single property owner about a proposed rate increase. If a majority of the affected property owners file written protests opposing the rate increase before the end of the public hearing, Proposition 218 prohibits the agency from raising rates.

The protests of residents who have already submitted ballots to the city clerk will be counted, according to the city.

Morro Bay residents can visit city hall to ask about Proposition 218 and the upcoming hearing during the following times:

Thursday, July 26 – noon to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31 – 8 p.m. to noon

Thursday, Aug. 9 – 8 p.m. to noon

Tuesday, Aug. 14 – noon to 5 p.m.

