Paso Robles man stabs his brother in the back, arrested

July 28, 2018

Paso Robles police arrested a 20-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly stabbing his brother in the back. [Cal Coast Times]

An argument between Matthew Meyer and his 18-year-old brother turned into a fight and the police were called. Matthew Meyer then grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen of his home on the 2000 block of Silverwood Way and stabbed his brother in the left shoulder blade.

The victim was treated at Templeton Community Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers arrested Matthew Meyer and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

