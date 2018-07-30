Person killed in crash on Highway 101 near the Cuesta Grade

One person was killed Sunday evening after a pickup truck crashed on the Cuesta Grade. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 5 p.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck flipped over on southbound Highway 101 at the intersection of Fox Hollow Road near the top of the Cuesta Grade. Responders pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Two other people survived the crash uninjured. Authorities have yet to release the identity of the victim.

Also over the weekend, one person died after driving off a Big Sur cliff while traveling on the recently reopened Highway 1.

On Saturday morning, the 39-year-old man’s Chevrolet sedan plunged about 280 feet off a cliff between Willow Creek and Los Burros roads.

After initially calling off the search because of heavy fog, rescue personnel found the victim dead at the bottom of the cliff. The victim was located about six miles away from the spot where a missing Oregon woman was found alive earlier this month after driving off a cliff and then surviving on her own for a week.

