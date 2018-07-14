Police arrest two Santa Maria men for attempted murder

July 14, 2018

Santa Maria police arrested two 18-year-old men Friday for allegedly attempting to shoot three people walking on a sidewalk several days earlier. The suspects missed their targets in what police are calling a gang related shooting. [Cal Coast Times]

On Wednesday evening, one of the suspects stepped out of a vehicle near the corner of Thornburg Avenue and Church Street and fired several rounds at three young males walking on the sidewalk, witnesses told police.

The suspect got back in the vehicle and he and the driver fled the scene.

On Friday, Santa Maria police detectives arrested Francisco Ortiz-Rivera, 18, and Luis Arturo Martinez, 18. Officers booked Martinez into the Santa Maria County Jail for attempted murder.

Ortiz-Rivera is accused of attempted murder and carjacking in connection with an incident that occurred earlier this year.

Police are asking anyone with additional information out the incidents to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277. Information can be left anonymously.

