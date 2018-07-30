Front Page  »  

Raise increases Cal Poly president’s base salary to nearly $430,000

July 30, 2018

President Jeffrey Armstrong

Following a system-wide pay increase for California State University executives, Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong’s base salary is set to rise to nearly $430,000 a year. [Cal Coast Times]

Last week, CSU trustees approved a 3 percent pay increase for campus presidents, as well as for the university system’s chancellor and vice chancellors. As a result of the pay raise, Armstrong’s base salary rose $12,522 from $417,393 to $429,915.

Armstrong has the third highest base salary in the CSU system behind Chancellor Timothy White and San Diego State President Adela de la Torre. Following the raise, White’s base salary is $463,855 and de la Torre’s base pay is $441,504.

The Cal Poly president’s total compensation is likely greater than half a million dollars a year. In 2016, Armstrong received $113,912 in benefits and $495,430 in total compensation, according to Transparent California. Armstrong’s base salary has increased considerably since then.

Excluding benefits, Armstrong received $394,487 in pay in 2017. His 2017 benefits total is not listed in the Transparent California database.







Loading...
Related:


8
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
SloHeadInTheSand

If he hadn’t gotten the 3% raise Armstrong might have sought other employment.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
07/30/2018 8:56 pm
1965buick

How can anyone live on so little?

Vote Up0Vote Down 
07/30/2018 8:34 pm
Myself

Lets not forget the free house,car and I’m sure a few percs,what I could do with just a one time shot of 430,000.

Lets not forget the retirement he will get when he goes away,all of this is on the taxpayers shoulders.

Vote Up-1Vote Down 
07/30/2018 6:53 pm
rukidding

Talk about taking care of themselves? Only all that “free money” that they like to give away.

Vote Up-1Vote Down 
07/30/2018 5:28 pm
ratherbefishing

Jesus!

Vote Up-1Vote Down 
07/30/2018 5:21 pm
Freethebud

This is just outrageous.

Vote Up4Vote Down 
07/30/2018 4:07 pm
pi-on

Until there is a drop in enrollment his pay will continue to go up.

Vote Up1Vote Down 
07/30/2018 3:35 pm
kayaknut

Ridiculous

Vote Up3Vote Down 
07/30/2018 3:11 pm
﻿