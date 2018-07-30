Raise increases Cal Poly president’s base salary to nearly $430,000

July 30, 2018

Following a system-wide pay increase for California State University executives, Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong’s base salary is set to rise to nearly $430,000 a year. [Cal Coast Times]

Last week, CSU trustees approved a 3 percent pay increase for campus presidents, as well as for the university system’s chancellor and vice chancellors. As a result of the pay raise, Armstrong’s base salary rose $12,522 from $417,393 to $429,915.

Armstrong has the third highest base salary in the CSU system behind Chancellor Timothy White and San Diego State President Adela de la Torre. Following the raise, White’s base salary is $463,855 and de la Torre’s base pay is $441,504.

The Cal Poly president’s total compensation is likely greater than half a million dollars a year. In 2016, Armstrong received $113,912 in benefits and $495,430 in total compensation, according to Transparent California. Armstrong’s base salary has increased considerably since then.

Excluding benefits, Armstrong received $394,487 in pay in 2017. His 2017 benefits total is not listed in the Transparent California database.

Loading...