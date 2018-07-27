Second find of human remains discovered in Isla Vista

July 27, 2018

Investigators found two batches of human remains this week in and around the ocean in Isla Vista. Authorities have indicated the remains may belong to the same person. [Cal Coast Times]

On Tuesday evening, a head and torso were found in the ocean near Camino Pescadero Park in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Then on Thursday morning, more remains were found on the shoreline at Campus Point near University of California Santa Barbara.

The second batch of remains consisted of a femur, fibula and tibia. Sheriff’s officials say the bones found Thursday are associated with the remains found on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s investigators are working with the Department of Justice to gather DNA evidence and compare the records of missing people in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Due to the level of decomposition, it will take time to determine the age, sex and identity of the deceased person.

However, based on preliminary dental record comparisons, the deceased person does not appear to be a 17-year-old victim of the January mudslides in Montecito whose body is still missing.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. The coroner’s team is working to determine a cause and manner of death in the case.

