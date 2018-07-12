SLO County deputy will likely avoid jail time for DUI

July 12, 2018

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded no contest Wednesday to DUI for driving above the legal limit at the Oceano Dunes. The deputy, who was not booked in jail after his arrest, is now facing a sentence of one day behind bars, which he could avoid serving by choosing community service instead. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before midnight on March 10, Rainer Lee Bodine, 32, was driving northbound near the shoreline toward Pier Avenue with three passengers when he was pulled over for driving 38 mph in a 15 mph zone. Bodine admitted to drinking about five beers in two and a half hours.

Inside a side door compartment of Bodine’s vehicle, a park ranger found the deputy’s service revolver. On the floorboard of the back seat, the ranger found several empty beer bottles.

A blood test showed Bodine had a blood alcohol level of .12. The legal limit to drive is .08.

Following his arrest, Bodine was released to a family member. He was not booked into jail, nor was his mugshot taken.

On Wednesday, Bodine pleaded no contest to a single misdemeanor DUI charge.

Bodine’s sentence includes two days in jail with credit for one day served. The deputy can apply, though, for a work release program to avoid serving the day in jail.

Additionally, Bodine must serve three years of probation, during which he is prohibited from driving with any alcohol in his system and required to submit to chemical testing upon an officer’s demand and complete a first-offense alcohol education program. Bodine must also pay a $2,415 fine.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla is not commenting on Bodine’s employment status.

