SLO development plan would force out coffee shop
July 25, 2018
The latest of a barrage of mixed-used development proposals in San Luis Obispo would force a popular coffee shop out of one its locations. [Cal Coast Times]
Faced with getting ousted from a lot at 790 E. Foothill Boulevard, the owner of BlackHorse Espresso & Bakery is lobbying the city against approving a housing and commercial development at the location. However, city staffers have already recommended approval of the project, which comes before the San Luis Obispo Planning Commission on Wednesday.
Plans call for 78 residential units, 6,800 square feet of ground floor commercial and retail space, 155 parking spaces and 181 bicycle parking spaces. As currently proposed, the building would be 43 feet high, which would require an exemption because the city has a 35-foot height limit in the area.
BlackHorse has three locations in San Luis Obispo, one of which is on the Foothill Boulevard lot. BlackHorse owner Tom Brown said he has a lease with the owner of the Foothill property that runs through 2020 and has an option to extend to 2023. Brown said he plans to exercise the option to stay on the property and has not heard from the owner about potential changes to the agreement.
However, the project applicant, El Segundo-based developer Loren Riehl, said a sale of the Foothill property is currently in escrow. Riehl said he has a lot of options to address the BlackHorse lease agreement once the sale of the property closes.
Brown argues the project is not consistent with the character of the neighborhood and would not get a lot of community support. The BlackHorse owner also said the development lacks parking and would cause too much congestion.
Project backers claim the development would reduce housing demand in the city and help meet SLO’s bicycle use goals, as well as increased use of the bus system. Riehl said the area is highly populated by students and that the market will dictate who wants to live in the planned building.
Current plans call for the development to have 12 deed-restricted studios for renters who fall in the very-low income household category.
City staff have recommended the project for approval, saying it meets a city housing goal and complies with general plan and zoning requirements.
Riehl is asking San Luis Obispo officials for exemptions on the height of the building, as well as the percentage of the lot that the building occupies. Plans call for the building to occupy 90 percent of the lot, but city code sets the limit at 75 percent.
In addition to the plan for the Foothill lot, Riehl has another rental housing project nearby at 22 Chorro Street. That project is expected to be completed in September.
This project has “Go!” written all over it!
Why?
1. SLO has very few designated bike parking spots. This makes it look like we don’t care. Extra “designated” bike parking spots will make it seem like we care. Plus, perhaps bikes parked somewhere else—as is the current norm—other than a designated bike parking spot may be issued tickets for illegal parking. Win/win for local gov.
2. This is out-of-town big money we’re talking about. Who cares about local businesses and actual local people? Hmmmf……NO ONE! Get those local folks trying to make a living out of their leases and onto the street! We need out-of-town developers in SLO and the only way to attract them is to get rid of pesky, local entrepreneurs who occupy precious real estate.
3. Potential for bribes and quid pro quo. City and County planners, bureaucrats and influencers can’t afford to live here with measly their salaries. They need another source of income, and out-of-town big business is reliable and trustworthy when it comes to campaign contributions and other such things.
The bottom line is that San Luis Obispo needs to grow up and commit suicide! Local, long-time businesses are old and in the way! If we really want to look like Orange County or the Bay Area (AND WHO DOESN’T!!) we’ve got to push these local SLO folks out of business and create some huge projects that can kill forever the “slo-town” flavor that everyone loathes.
I’m personally offended that I can’t buy coffee from a national chain coffee place in that parking lot. I have to walk across the street, which I find offensive. This project will help!
Say “No” to local flavor, local people and local business. Say a great, big “YES!!” to out-of-town money, bribes, tax-schemes and designated bicycle parking places.
Once we get rid of the last remnant of “cuteness” and small town flair that SLO was known for, we can build large, view-blocking structures that we can all be proud of! And we need not worry if a few locals get pushed out in the process.
If you want to make an omelette you need to crack a few eggs.
(sarcasm was liberally used in the writing of this post.)
181bike spaces? Seriously? That’s funny.
I like Blackhorse and have been there many times – don’t think I’d use the “character of the neighborhood” argument – it’s a busy intersection with an empty McDonalds next to it and fast food across the street.
Keep building SLO, then wonder where the tourists went.