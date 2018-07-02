SLO police officers searching for credit card thief

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance cameras Thursday using a stolen credit card at multiple stores. [Cal Coast Times]

In one of the photos, the man is wearing a blue shirt and tan pants as he checks out a pair of sunglasses. The suspect used the stolen credit card at Smart & Final, Apple Store, Sunglass Hut and Ralphs.

The suspect possibly speaks with and Eastern European accent, according to Chief Deanna Cantrell.

Officials are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the thief is asked to contact Officer Newton at (805) 594-8078.

