SLO police searching for credit card thief

July 17, 2018

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man who allegedly spent a combined total of $13,000 at several large chain stores in SLO using stolen credit cards. [Cal Coast Times]

The suspect made purchases using stolen cards at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy and the Apple Store, Police Chief Deanna Cantrell stated in a tweet. All of the transactions occurred on July 8, Cantrell said.

Police are circulating a surveillance image of the suspect walking inside a business with items in his hands. Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact Officer Cox at (805) 781-7312 and reference the case number 180708046.

