SLO to pay $55,000 settlement for firefighter dispute
July 12, 2018
In order to settle a heated dispute with firefighters pertaining to overtime compensation, the city of San Luis Obispo is set to pay a total of more than $55,000, most of which will go toward legal costs. [Cal Coast Times]
Relations between the city of SLO and its firefighters union “have been strained for some time,” a current city staff report states. More recently, in late 2016, some firefighters sued the city in federal court over the calculation of overtime payments.
The lawsuit alleges the city failed to include cash in lieu of health insurance in the regular rate of pay when calculating overtime compensation, thus underpaying firefighters. Last month, the city and the firefighters reached a settlement in the court case.
As part of the settlement, the city agreed to pay approximately $3,000 combined to the plaintiffs over a three-year period for miscalculating overtime payments. The settlement also calls for the city to pay $39,650 to cover the plaintiffs’ attorney’s fees, as well as $12,799 to cover expenses the fire union incurred by hiring experts to review overtime compensation.
City officials say reaching a settlement in the case was prioritized because legal costs could rapidly escalate and dwarf the amount of money owed to firefighters for miscalculated overtime compensation.
Next Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo City Council is slated to approve the settlement. But, the settlement does not only consist of a resolution to the lawsuit.
The city and its firefighters have agreed to resolve a host of issues, some of which also relate to overtime compensation. As a budgeting approach, city officials favor reducing the amount of overtime firefighters work, and instead, bringing on new fire personnel to help handle the workload.
In addition to settling the lawsuit, a comprehensive settlement agreement between the city and its firefighters also includes a three-year successor memorandum of understanding. The MOU between the city and its fire union grants firefighters cost of living adjustments, or raises, of 1 percent in 2018, 2 percent in 2019 and 2 percent in 2020. Members of the firefighters union, however, must increase their contributions to city pension costs.
Furthermore, the settlement states the city will hire one additional firefighter per shift available in order to cover routine absences. Lastly, the settlement states fire battalion chiefs are not eligible for overtime under the Federal Labor Standards Act.
The settlement comes at a time in which the city is faced with an $8.9 million budget shortfall over the next three years, largely because of rising pension costs. The city council will meat at 4:30 p.m. on July 17 to discuss the settlement.
Simply put a horrific cost to the tax payers of SLO because there was a simple misunderstanding between the prima donna fire fighters and the city attorney. This appears to have been something so simple that a simple little time on the computer to determine the cost and obtaining an outside legal opinion because the city attorney is about to strike out. So now we end up with a declared enormous cost for the firefighters at $54,449. Then we have that 5% pay raise over the next couple of years. Then on top of that 3 additional firefighters will be hired at around $525,000 a year based on a total compensation package of $175,000 per fire fighter. What a deal for the city staff being so incompetent and the firefighters being greedy.
But what they have forgot to tell you is the enormous use and cost of time the staff put in. We always hear about this when the public brings something to the city. Don’t forget it’s getting close to election time and it appears the swamp in SLO is rapidly filling. It needs to be drained before the overflow and complete decay of SLO as it has been known for years. If they aren’t careful they may even scare their bed partners away, the tourist.
This is a great example of the cost of our legal system which supports the benefit of a dictatorship. Why do public employees need a labor union? There are plenty of other protections, paying for grievances from the general fund could result in no road repairs.
Cash in lieu of health insurance, this must be why Council member Kristen Barneich in Arroyo Grande has the city pay for her family’s health insurance. It allows her husband to be paid a higher rate.
Win, win for the Barneich family. Lose, lose for the taxpayers.