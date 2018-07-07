Three people killed, two injured in Santa Maria crash

July 7, 2018

Three people died and two people were injured in a vehicle collision in Santa Maria Friday evening. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 11 p.m., a Santa Maria police officer noticed a Toyota pickup driving recklessly on Stowell Road near the JC Penney parking lot. A short time later, the Toyota pickup truck and a Cadillac Escalade collided.

Three people inside the Cadillac were killed in the crash, police said. Responders transported a fourth passenger to Marian Regional Medical Center.

A Calstar medical helicopter flew the driver of the Toyota pickup truck to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The identities of the victims are not yet being released pending notification of their family members. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Loading...