Vandals target Grover Beach Elementary School teacher’s lounge

July 17, 2018

Police are searching for a suspect or suspects who vandalized Grover Beach Elementary School on Friday and caused an estimated $3,000 of damage. [Cal Coast Times]

A vandal or vandals shattered a window and broke into the school’s staff lounge and vandalized several items, police said.

Police Commander Simm Miller said vandalism of this type is not common at elementary schools, but it happens at times. Officials have not disclosed information about a possible suspect, but anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact the Grover Beach Police Department.

Loading...