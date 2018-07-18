Why SLO needs a new mayor
July 18, 2018
OPINION by T. KEITH GURNEE
As a long-time resident of San Luis Obispo, I cannot recall a time when we’ve had a mayor and city council so out-of-touch with its citizens. Once considered the “Happiest Place in North America,” San Luis Obispo is anything but happy these days.
Back in 2016, Heidi Harmon was elected by the slimmest of margins over previous Mayor Jan Marx. Many chalked up her surprise victory to the community’s fatigue with the prior mayor. For that reason, many voted for her without knowing where Harmon stood on the issues.
Since then, Harmon has governed as something of a political gadfly, out to change the world by advocating radical changes to one of the finest, high-quality small towns in California. Having talked with many of those who voted for her in 2016, they now regret their choice and are looking for an alternative.
As the first and last Cal Poly student ever elected to the San Luis Obispo City Council, I served in that capacity for 6 ½ years and accomplished much during my tenure. Since then, I have enjoyed a long career as a professional planner and urban designer with extensive experience working with local governments. As such, I am presenting myself as the type of experienced candidate that voters are looking for.
Let’s face it. It’s clear that San Luis Obispo needs a mayor who will:
- Actually listen to our residents.
2. Protect our historic neighborhoods.
3. Hold Cal Poly accountable for its impacts upon our community.
4. Expand our greenbelt and carefully manage our natural resources.
5. Bring fiscal responsibility back to City Hall.
6. Represent all residents of the community rather than just an ideological few.
7. Strengthen our downtown in keeping with its scale, character, and heritage.
8. Bring to the table an extensive body of experience in urban planning and design.
9. Govern with competence and compassion.
10. Provide a vision that respects the high quality of life for which San Luis Obispo has long been known.
Come Nov. 6, hopefully voters will agree that we need a vision for making serious changes in our city’s governance. It’s time to bring common sense and balance back to City Hall and to do things with and for our neighborhoods rather than to them. As your mayor, I pledge to do just that.
Together, with your support, we can do this…for our neighborhoods!
We are so sorry that we voted for Heidi Harmon who only beat Jan Marx by 46 votes. We were ignorant and got tricked! She is using her position for her narcissistic self-promotion and obviously does not read the staff reports or represent residents.
Attending City meetings would have helped her know what was really going on in SLO and she would have known how to run a meeting, read a staff report and do some analytical and critical thinking. She’s in way over her head. Staff and their developer friends are running things and residents wishes are virtually ignored. We went on a Walk with the Mayor and it was a sham!
We hope that you win and are able to help us take back our City, Mr. Gurnee before it’s just like so many once nice cities to the North and South of us..
Council member Carlyn Christianson voted for 22 Chorro and told residents to get used to tall buildings (4 stories) because that’s what Foothill Blvd. will be from one end to the other. We are hoping that they name the building “The Carlyn Christianson Building” since she advocated so strongly for it. She must also be voted out of office to have any chance of saving our town.
Please join us in voting for Mr. Gurnee for Mayor of San Luis Obispo. Let’s take back our city!
You have my vote. San Luis Obispo is on the way to becoming a place where no one will want to live; it will probably happen within the next decade. You will also need the help of new council members who share your vision in order to save our city from the self-centered crowd that now holds those seast. Let me know where I can send a campaign donation.
Hi Keith, if you need help,I will be happy to provide it.
Send me a contact number.