Woman and firefighters stuck in quicksand at a Santa Barbara beach

July 10, 2018

Firefighters freed a 73-year-old woman Tuesday morning who was trapped waist-deep in a temporary “quicksand” at a Santa Barbara beach. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 7:30 a.m., the woman called for help from a sandbank at the mouth of Mission Creek. The recent surf from Hurricane Fabio had pushed water into the river mouth and created a “quicksand” effect.

While working to rescue the woman, some firefighters were also trapped in the sand

Firefighters placed a roof ladder on the sand to provide stability while they rescued the woman and firefighters. Crews then filled in the hole to help prevent another beach visitor from being stuck in the sand.

City officials are asking people to use caution while walking on the sand near the mouth of Mission Creek.

