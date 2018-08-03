Front Page  »  

AG felon caught with meth, heroin and gun at traffic stop

August 3, 2018

Jesse Richard Wallace

A traffic stop conducted Wednesday afternoon in Oceano netted 9 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 6.5 grams of heroin, as well as a loaded handgun, each of which were found inside the vehicle of a felon from Arroyo Grande, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 3 p.m., Sheriff’s Gang Task Force members made a traffic stop on an SUV for a vehicle code violation near the Pike and 23rd Street, according to the sheriff’s office. Task force members identified the driver as Jesse Richard Wallace, 32. A check of Wallace’s driver’s license revealed that it was suspended.

Authorities called a state parks K-9 out to the traffic stop. The K-9 alerted officers that there were narcotics in the vehicle.

Investigators searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9 mm handgun with a high capacity pistol magazine. They also found a crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine; a dark brown substance that tested positive for heroin; and drug paraphernalia related to the sales of narcotics.

Deputies arrested Wallace and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm. The sheriff’s office website does not list Wallace as being in custody, as of Friday morning.







kayaknut

Another “Wallace” criminal in A.G., Jesse may actually go to jail where as John gets to keep the money he stole and will never spend anytime in jail. See it does matter who you know and how much money you have.

08/03/2018 10:30 am
